Hyderabad police issue notice to organisers of Bigg Boss

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Police have issued a notice to the organisers of Bigg Boss Telugu due to the violence that erupted after the winner was announced on December 16.

Earlier, the police also arrested the show’s winner, Pallavi Prashanth, in connection with the incident.

Fans cause havoc, damage RTC buses in Hyderabad

On the night of December 16, fans of Bigg Boss Telugu finalists went on a rampage following the reality show’s winner announcement, causing damage to vehicles, including five RTC buses in Jubilee Hills.

They chanted slogans, damaged studio participants’ vehicles, and vandalized six Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses, a police vehicle, and private cars.

Also Read Watch: Frenzied Bigg Boss fans damage RTC buses in Hyderabad

Although the runner-up, Amardeep Chowdary’s car, was damaged, he fortunately escaped unhurt.

Hyderabad Police had to use force to regain control of the situation.

Hyderabad police arrested Bigg Boss Telugu winner

Police have filed cases against Bigg Boss Telugu winner Prashanth and his supporters for organising a rally despite warnings.

Subsequently, Prashanth and his brother Mahaveer were apprehended from their residence in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal, Siddipet district.

Later, Prashanth was sent to Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad.