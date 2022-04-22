Hyderabad police issues advisory amidst rising temperatures

Hyderabad: The city police on Thursday issued an advisory to people as the temperature soared to 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season.

As per the advisory, the police have asked people to stay hydrated, not to leave children, the elderly, and pets unattended in cars. The advisory further urged people to plan activities during the coolest part of the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius in the city for the next four days.

#BeatTheHeat Hyderabad

* Drink plenty of water

* Never Leave Children, Adults, or pets in the car

* Keep Cool

* Schedule activities

* Help Others. pic.twitter.com/TNE7x3DTmE — హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ పోలీస్ Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) April 21, 2022

However, during evenings, the city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky along with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. As mercury continues to rise, sales of coconut water, sugarcane, buttermilk, other cold drinks, ice cream, and watermelon have increased across the state.