Hyderabad police issues guidelines for Ganesh visarjan day

Any provocative speeches or slogans in public should be avoided.

22nd September 2023
Hyderabad: City police have issued a list of safety measures and rules to be followed by the event organizers and volunteers during the Ganesh immersion.

The guidelines have been rolled in order to ensure a secure procession for the visarjan of Ganesh idols across the city on September 28.

Rules to be followed

  • Vehicles carrying idols should commence early to avoid congestion and ensure a timely procession.
  • Only a specified number of idols should be carried in the vehicle.
  • The use of musical systems with DJs on vehicles is strictly prohibited on the day of immersion.
  • Vehicle movement should not affect or cause any obstruction to the free flow of traffic on the road.
  • Ensure that vehicles carrying the idols are not stopped near places of worship or any other junctions.
  • No person under the influence of alcohol or any other narcotic substances will be permitted in the vehicles taking part in the procession.
  • Vermilion (kumkum) or gulal should not be sprinkled on passers-by, as this may lead to disturbance to the public.
  • Participants in the procession are prohibited from carrying any form of weapons, such as sticks, swords, knives, firearms, inflammable materials, or any other dangerous items.
  • Any provocative speeches, slogans, postures, banners, or actions that could hurt the feelings of any section of the public should be avoided.
  • Organizers shall promptly inform the police of any incidents and matters of importance.
  • Any rumours circulating on platforms like WhatsApp or other social media sites should be reported to the Hyderabad City Police at their WhatsApp number 9490616555.

