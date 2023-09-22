Hyderabad police issues guidelines for Ganesh visarjan day

Hyderabad: City police have issued a list of safety measures and rules to be followed by the event organizers and volunteers during the Ganesh immersion.
The guidelines have been rolled in order to ensure a secure procession for the visarjan of Ganesh idols across the city on September 28.
Rules to be followed
- Vehicles carrying idols should commence early to avoid congestion and ensure a timely procession.
- Only a specified number of idols should be carried in the vehicle.
- The use of musical systems with DJs on vehicles is strictly prohibited on the day of immersion.
- Vehicle movement should not affect or cause any obstruction to the free flow of traffic on the road.
- Ensure that vehicles carrying the idols are not stopped near places of worship or any other junctions.
- No person under the influence of alcohol or any other narcotic substances will be permitted in the vehicles taking part in the procession.
- Vermilion (kumkum) or gulal should not be sprinkled on passers-by, as this may lead to disturbance to the public.
- Participants in the procession are prohibited from carrying any form of weapons, such as sticks, swords, knives, firearms, inflammable materials, or any other dangerous items.
- Any provocative speeches, slogans, postures, banners, or actions that could hurt the feelings of any section of the public should be avoided.
- Organizers shall promptly inform the police of any incidents and matters of importance.
- Any rumours circulating on platforms like WhatsApp or other social media sites should be reported to the Hyderabad City Police at their WhatsApp number 9490616555.