Hyderabad police launch ‘Meet Your CP’ programme

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar interacts with a woman during the Meet Your CP programme.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, on Thursday, February 5, launched the “Meet Your CP” programme, inviting people from across the city to meet him directly and register their grievances and give suggestions.

As part of the programme, people can meet Sajjanar at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) inBanjara Hills from 2:00 pm onwards. On Fridays, the Commissioner wil;l be available at the Kotwal House at Purani Haveli.

The Hyderabad police have urged the public to make the best use of this programme to interact with the Commissioner and resolve their issues.

In a post on X, the Commissioner said, “Meet your CP All week from 2 PM onwards, meet me at Hyderabad police headquarters.”

Sajjanar said that a prior appointment with him is not required.

