Hyderabad Police launch ‘She Netra’ to crack down on hidden cameras

By incorporating technology, these seven teams would conduct intensive surprise inspections across the city, Hyderabad Commissioner Sajjanar said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 5:26 pm IST
Hyderabad police launch She Netra Teams for women's safety
Hyderabad police launch She Netra Teams for women's safety

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Friday, April 10, launched “She Netra,” an initiative to crack down on hidden cameras that compromise women’s safety, and constituted seven dedicated teams for the effort.

By deploying the teams, one for each for the seven zones under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad City Commissionerate, the department aims to eliminate hidden cameras in hotels, malls, hostels and other commercial buildings.

The She Netra teams were trained in two phases on the use of advanced camera detectors and the standard operating procedures (SOP) to be followed during inspections.

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Announcing the launch at the old commissionerate office in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said they would not hesitate to take strict action against anyone found violating the regulations or if found guilty of negligence.

While handing over the camera equipment, Sajjanar said the She Netra teams would “crack down hard on incidents where cameras are secretly installed in trial rooms of shopping malls, hospitals, hotels and hostels to breach women’s privacy.”

“By incorporating technology, these seven teams would conduct intensive surprise inspections across the city,” he added.

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The authorities will blacklist any institution or employees found indulging in the act. Sajjanar suggested that every institution must appoint a “Customer Safety In-Charge” to function as a coordinating body for the She Netra teams.

The nodal bodies would receive training under police supervision, while the respective management would be responsible for procuring the camera detectors. They would be required to conduct routine inspections and confirm the institute’s security.

The Police Commissioner appealed to the public to immediately dial 100, 112, or contact She Teams 9490616555 to report suspicious activity.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 5:26 pm IST

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