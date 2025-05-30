Hyderabad police launch zonal cyber cells across city

The ZCCs will help in immediate registration of complaints, blocking fraudulent transactions, enhancing detection rates and assist cybercrime victims.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2025 10:40 am IST
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand inaugurates a zonal cyber cell
CV Anand inaugurates a zonal cyber cell

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday, May 29, launched zonal cyber cells to provide improved and quick solutions for growing cybercrime incidents.

Following the inauguration of cells across seven zones, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “With dedicated units in each zone, the police are now better equipped to handle the cybercrime complaints efficiently, improve detection rates, and facilitate the refund process for victims.”

A total of 61 police personnel have been nominated to staff the Zonal Cyber Cells(ZCCs). These personnel have been carefully selected and trained to handle the unique challenges of cybercrime investigations.

MS Creative School

The ZCCs aim to enhance the investigation of cybercrime cases with greater efficiency, provide local and rapid response and preventive measures.

The ZCCs will operate under the direct supervision of the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), ensuring seamless coordination and accountability. They will also work closely with the Cyber Crimes Police Station (CCPS) for technical support and expertise.

The ZCCs will help in the immediate registration of complaints, blocking fraudulent transactions, enhancing detection rates and assisting cybercrime victims.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2025 10:40 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button