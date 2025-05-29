TGICCC conducts coordination meet with IMD ahead of Telangana monsoon

Hyderabad: In view of an early monsoon forecast, a high-level coordination meeting was held to emphasise the use of advanced tools for enhancing comprehensive insights into IMD’s forecasting in the state.

The meeting was held between officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) on Thursday, May 29, in Banjara Hills.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy rains in Telangana on Thursday

It emphasised the importance of integrating IMD’s data with TGICCC’s advanced systems, including the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, Public Addressing System (PAS), and Variable Message Display Boards (VMBs) to improve operations.

Head of the IMD-Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna, provided comprehensive insights into forecasting capabilities, including nowcast, mid-range, extended-range, and long-range forecasts.

Use of comprehensive tools, including Doppler weather radar imaging, meteorological satellite images, numerical weather predictions, and GIS-based special imaging was discussed. Officials concurred that synoptic features like Low-Level Jet (LLJ), Tropical Easterly Jet (TEJ), and Tibetan Plateau positions are crucial for accurate weather forecasting.

The officials further discussed strengthening monsoon preparedness and integrating meteorological data into Hyderabad’s emergency response systems.