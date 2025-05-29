IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy rains in Telangana on Thursday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a very heavy rain alert for various districts of Telangana on Thursday, May 29.

It has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., in all districts of the state. However, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Kothagudem districts are expected to receive very heavy rains on Thursday.

Thunderstorms to continue

According to the weather department’s forecast, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., will continue until June 1 in almost all districts of Telangana.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted heavy rains in West and South Telangana districts.

As per him, “Hyderabad will only have scattered rains.”

PENULTIMATE DAY OF HEAVY RAINS



So, as we are heading towards a significant break monsoon spell, today there will be HEAVY DOWNPOURS again in West, South TG districts (Vikarabad – Nagarkurnool stretch) during late afternoon – night



Hyderabad will only have Scattered rains… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 29, 2025

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

For the city, the weather department forecast rains, at times intense spells, accompanied by gusty winds.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for the city, which is valid until May 31.

Due to the rains, the maximum temperatures in Hyderabad will remain below 36 degrees Celsius.