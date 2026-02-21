Hyderabad Police launches internship, volunteer programmes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, on Saturday, February 21, launched internship and professional volunteer engagement programmes to promote collaborative and knowledge-driven policing.

Students below 25 years of age, currently pursuing graduation or post-graduation, can apply for the internship.

Upon selection, interns would undergo specific tasks, analytical assignments and research projects to provide them with practical exposure to policing systems.

After completion, they will be awarded official certification.

“This initiative offers a unique platform for students to learn, work alongside police officers and contribute to the department while bringing fresh perspectives into our functioning,” said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

In addition, the department has invited experienced professionals to structured volunteering opportunities. Professionals with specialised or technical expertise may contribute to clearly defined technical or process-oriented assignments. Volunteers will contribute their expertise in support of organisational development and innovation-driven initiatives within the department.

The SMIT Cell will serve as the nodal unit to anchor and oversee the entire internship and volunteer engagement process under the direct supervision of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Detailed eligibility criteria, programme guidelines, and the online application form are available on the official website. Click here.