Hyderabad police launches operation to clean up ‘massage parlours’

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy announced on Monday that the police will take strict action against massage parlours involved in illegal activities. Acknowledging the rapid increase in the number of massage parlours and spas across Hyderabad, the Commissioner highlighted that any reports of illegal activities will be met with swift and appropriate measures.

“There are already established rules governing the operation of massage parlours,” said Commissioner Reddy. “Whenever violations are identified, we immediately take action against the management.”

The Police Commissioner also issued a stern warning against corruption within the police force, stating that officers involved in illegal activities will face severe consequences. Responding to a question from a reporter, Commissioner Reddy confirmed that police officers found guilty of misconduct are being suspended.

“If necessary, we will not hesitate to remove them from service,” he asserted. “Indiscipline and corruption will not be tolerated within the department.”

Commissioner Reddy also addressed concerns about the performance of personnel at the Madhuranagar and Borabanda police stations. He mentioned that a thorough performance review of the staff at these stations is necessary.

“After we reassigned most of the personnel at the Punjagutta police station, there has been noticeable improvement,” Reddy noted. “We will undertake a similar exercise at Madhuranagar and Borabanda police stations to ensure better performance and discipline.”