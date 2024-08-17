Hyderabad police meets with Shia elders for Arbaeen arrangements

Hyderabad: A meeting was held at office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on Saturday, August 17, between the DCP South Zone, Hyderabad and Qiblas, the Shia community elders who manage Anjumans in the city, to ensure the necessary arrangements for the observance of Arbaeen (Chehlum), on Saturday, 25 August.

Arbaeen is the 20th of Safar, marking the 40th day after Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram on which Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad was martyred in the year 680 CE.

Key concerns including participation of a large number of matamis (mourning groups) travelling from neighbouring states, planning of the procession routes and required traffic deviations etc were discussed between the responsible parties and the Hyderabad police to ensure seamless movement of the procession with minimal disruption to public life.

The DCP and Qiblas also discussed the support of the community volunteers and local organisations required with the coordination of the state machinery, to handle crowd management, sanitation, and other duties during the event in the Old City during Arbaeen.

Further meetings with other departments will be held in the coming days with the Qiblas to ensure a commendable observation of the Shia traditional event. The DCP South Zone extended their unwavering support to the community elders overseeing the event in Hyderabad.