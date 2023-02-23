Hyderabad police nab 15 for illegally selling anti-depressant drugs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Malakpet and Kulsumpura police officials have apprehended 15 antidepressant drug dealers, suppliers and sellers.

The accused were found in illegal possession of narcotic and psychotropic drugs, Codeine Phosphate Syrup drug and Alprazolam Tablets. They were nabbed for illegal diversion and supply of anti-depression prescription drugs.

A total of 1160 Bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup and 1,52,400 Alprazolam Tablets weighing 15.2 kgs, 14 mobile phones and Swift Dzire car were seized by the police.

Illegal diversion and supply of Codeine Phosphate Syrup

The main accused Pavan Agarwal, a South Delhi resident, illegally diverted and supplied the Codeine Phosphate Syrup without bills to Mohammad Basheer Ahmed who works at Bio-Sphere Medical Agency.

Agarwal sold the syrup at the price of Rs 40 per bottle to Basheer.

Basheer then supplies the antidepressant syrup to A Sathyanarayana and Pocham Venu who in-turn sell the syrup in the black market at Rs 200 per bottle, to needy customers.

The police have seized 1,52,400 Tablets of Alprazolam weighing 15.2 kgs, a Swift Dzire car and 10 mobile phones with a total worth Rs 20 Lakhs.

Agarwal, Basheer, Sathyanarayana and Venu were arrested by H-NEW with the help of Malakpet police.

Illegal diversion and supply of Alprazolam Tablets

Alprazolam, the anti-depression tablets are not to be sold without a doctor’s prescription. However, the drug is being illegally diverted and sold at various parts of the old city in areas like Karwan, Kulsumpura, Nampally, and Mehdipatnam.

The main accused in the diversion of Alprazolam tablets, Addanki Venkata Suresh is purchases Alprazolam Tablets from Bio-Lab Remedies in Rajasthan and Ajantha Medical Agencies in Kawadiguda, Hyderabad.

He sold the pills to Purna Chander, Mallesh, Ramesh, and Venugopal, who do not have the licenses to trade prescription drugs. The four supply the tablets to 20 drug-dealers across the city.

H-NEW along with Kulsumpura Police apprehended 11 persons in relation with the diversion and illegal supply of Alprazolam tablets in Hyderabad.