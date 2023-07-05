Hyderabad: Police nab 6 private RTA agents for selling fake certificates

Hyderabad: LB Nagar Special Operations Team and Adibatla police nabbed 6 private Regional Transport Authority (RTA) agents for selling fake insurance certificates and other documents to unsuspecting customers.

According to the police, the accused are Sangireddy Raghavender Reddy, Kongala Anand, Adushetti Venu, Puttabathini Sridhar, Anupati Srishailam and Chapala Yadagiri.

They would scan expired vehicle insurance certificates and edit the dates and submit colour printouts of the same to the RTA for transfer of ownership, fitness of the vehicles and so on, the police said.

Based on the type of the vehicle, the accused would charge an amount ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000 from their clients.

They would also collect huge amounts from vehicle owners without valid insurance or local address proofs on the promise of getting them required documents, the statement added.