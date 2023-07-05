Hyderabad: Police nab 6 private RTA agents for selling fake certificates

They would scan expired vehicle insurance certificates and edit the dates and submit colour printouts of the same to the RTA for transfer of ownership, fitness of the vehicles and so on.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 5th July 2023 4:03 pm IST
MP: Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested
Representative Image

Hyderabad: LB Nagar Special Operations Team and Adibatla police nabbed 6 private Regional Transport Authority (RTA) agents for selling fake insurance certificates and other documents to unsuspecting customers.

According to the police, the accused are Sangireddy Raghavender Reddy, Kongala Anand, Adushetti Venu, Puttabathini Sridhar, Anupati Srishailam and Chapala Yadagiri.

They would scan expired vehicle insurance certificates and edit the dates and submit colour printouts of the same to the RTA for transfer of ownership, fitness of the vehicles and so on, the police said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Malakpet fire dept rescues 12 stuck in shopping mall lift

Based on the type of the vehicle, the accused would charge an amount ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000 from their clients.

They would also collect huge amounts from vehicle owners without valid insurance or local address proofs on the promise of getting them required documents, the statement added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 5th July 2023 4:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button