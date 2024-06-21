Hyderabad police nab 91 for rash driving, seize 89 bikes and 2 cars

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police booked nine cases against youngsters creating a nuisance in the night by driving motorcycles and cars rashly and negligently in IT corridor and surrounding areas.

The cases were registered against 91 people and 89 bikes and 2 cars were seized from them.

The police stated that on June 1, the police received credible information that, Near T-Hub, Knowledge City, Gachibowli, Serilingampally some young people were bike racing by shouting loudly and creating dreadful weather and nuisance.

On the basis of the tip-off received, the Raidurgam Police rushed to the spot which is situated in the T HUB area and found some young people doing bike stunts and racing on public roads.

The group was obstructing the general public by shouting loudly and causing a nuisance.

Further, on seeing the police they tried to escape but in vain.

The police apprehended 50 bikers and filed cases against them. They were all brought before the second-class executive magistrate, where they were required to post a 1 lakh surety. According to Madhapur ACP Srikanth, any biker caught a second time will face a fine of 1 lakh rupees.

All vehicles will be handed over to RTA for further action under the Motor Vehicle Act, the official added.