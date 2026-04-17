Hyderabad police nab escaped undertrial prisoner

Hyderabad: The Charminar Task Force and Hussaini Alam Police nabbed an undertrial prisoner who escaped from police custody during a medical checkup in Hyderabad.

The accused, who is identified as 26-year-old Ghantasala Triveni, had escaped from the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj while under police escort.

How the accused escaped

On April 13, escort police personnel took the prisoner from Chanchalguda Women Jail to the hospital for treatment. During the medical checkup, she escaped from the hospital premises at around 11 am along with handcuffs.

After noticing her absence, the police searched the hospital and nearby areas but could not find her.

A case was registered at Hussaini Alam police station.

How police tracked her movement

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage from the hospital, bus stations, and railway stations. They found that the accused reached Secunderabad Railway Station and boarded the Shatavahana Express train.

She contacted a relative using a co-passenger’s mobile phone and falsely claimed that she was released on bail. She asked him to receive her at Vijayawada Railway Station. The relative later took her to Bhimavaram, her native place.

On April 15, she returned to Hyderabad by train and got down again at Secunderabad Railway Station. She then went to Dilsukhnagar, stayed in a women’s hostel, and later travelled to Gachibowli.

Arrest

Based on technical analysis and information, the police traced her to a Coffee Day outlet in Gachibowli. The team identified and arrested her there.

Police seized one POCO mobile phone and handcuffs from her possession.

After completing legal procedures, she was produced before the court and sent back to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Central Jail.