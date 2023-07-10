Hyderabad: Police nab father-son duo engaged in illegal sword sales

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s task force, along with the Bowenpally Police caught a father-son duo that illegally sold sharp-edged swords and daggers, looking to capitalise on the upcoming marriage and festival season.

The police seized three swords, a dagger and four imitation rifles from the accused.

According to a statement, the father-son duo of 53-year-old Vinay Sharma Kolariya and 23-year-old Aakash Kolariya, used to sell arms at rates between Rs 6000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the buyer.

Vinay, who runs a business named JC Crafts in Bowenpally, took to arms sales after his business became unprofitable, the police said.