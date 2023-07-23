Hyderabad: Police nab interstate drug peddler, seize over 4 kgs of contraband

The police seized over 4 kgs of poppy straw from Ramesh Kumar, a native of Rajasthan.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team and Chaitanyapuri police on Saturday apprehended an interstate drug peddler who used to procure drugs from Rajasthan for selling it in the city.

According to the police, Kumar migrated to Hyderabad ten years ago and set up a steel railing business in the city. After being hit by financial difficulties, he turned to drug peddling for easy money, police said.

Kumar procured the drugs from Chenna Ram, a Rajasthan native who is absconding and would sell it to customers in the city.

The police added that Kumar was making a huge profit in his drug trade, buying poppy straw for Rs 50,000 per kg and then selling it for Rs. 4,00,000 lakhs per kg.

