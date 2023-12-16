Hyderabad police arrest two drug peddlers, seize 400 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Balanagar Zone along with Jeedimetla police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers from Odisha and seized 400 kgs of ganja, a lorry, and two mobile phones, all worth about Rs. 1 crore.

The accused are Bablu Khare alias Krishna, 23, driver of Indore Madhya Pradesh, and Govind Patidar, 42 farmer, of Amaravathi district. Two others Bablu, a supplier of Odisha, and Aravind – a receiver and local seller in Latur Maharashtra are absconding.

According to police, the accused Bablu Khare and Govind Patidar hail from Madhya Pradesh and both have been working as lorry drivers for the last several years. At present, the accused Govind Patidar is staying in Dharne village, Amaravathi district, Maharashtra.

Govind Patidar is close to the accused Bablu Khare, he has also been working as the driver of a vehicle.

They engaged the lorry in South Gujarat Carriers Transport, Indore, MP. As a part of their business, they used to go to Rajahmundry, Odisha, and other states.

As both the accused persons did not have sufficient income for their maintenance and running their families, they hatched a plan to earn easy money by way of illegal activities and decided to earn money by transporting the banned narcotic drugs in their vehicle.

“Recently the accused Bablu who belongs to Odisha dealt with the banned ganja came into contact with the accused Bablu Khare and Govind Patidar and asked to transport ganja from Rajahmundry area to Lathur and hand over the same to Aravind of Latur,” said Cyberabad police.

Accordingly, Bablu Khare and Govind Patidar took Rs. 75,000 as advance and loaded 40 sealed bundles weighing 400 kgs of ganja in the outskirts of Rajahmundry and covered with nursery plants etc.

“While they were transporting the Ganja in the said vehicle the SOT Balanagar with the assistance of Jeedimetla police station intercepted the vehicle and arrested both the accused and seized 400 kgs of ganja and lorry and two mobile phones,” said the police.

The police appealed to the citizens to inform the Police about any information related to dry ganja suppliers through Dial 100 or Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell 7901105423 or Cyberabad Whatsapp number 9490617444.