Hyderabad: Police nabs two for daylight burglary

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th August 2023 1:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura crime team of the Hyderabad city police on Saturday nabbed two persons who indulged in daylight burglary.

The police recovered an amount of Rs 1.42 lakhs and 10 grams of gold from the accused, according to a statement.

According to the police, the primary accused Thakur Uday Singh, was a habitual offender who had earlier spent time in jail for committing rape and thievery in the Ramgopalpet police station limits.

Despite his time in jail, Singh had no “change in attitude” and further went on to avail help from his friend Syed Shoaib Ahmed to commit the crime, the police said.

