Hyderabad police notice to Allu Arjun ahead of visit to Pushpa 2 stampede victim

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a notice to Tollywood star Allu Arjun regarding his plan to visit nine-year-old Sritej, who is critically injured following the Sandhya Theatre stampede on December 4.

The police have granted Allu Arjun a conditional permit to visit the boy at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad with the condition that the visit remains confidential and is not publicized. The notice also emphasized the need for his cooperation, requiring him to inform authorities in advance to ensure proper arrangements.

The notice read, “If the public suffers due to your lack of proper cooperation and any unexpected incidents happen, you will be responsible for it,”

Hyderabad police on Sunday advise Allu Arjun not to visit injured kid in hospital

The Hyderabad police has issued notices to Allu Arjun on January 5 advising him against visiting KIMS Hospital where Sri Tej is receiving treatment.

The police delivered the notice to Allu Arjun’s manager, Murthy, at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad, which emphasized that the visit should be avoided to maintain public order and safety. The notice specifically stated that due to the ongoing situation and potential disturbances, it is best for Allu Arjun not to visit Sri Tej.

Allu Arjun granted conditional bail

The Nampally court on Friday, January 3, granted bail to Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

On December 13, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun for four weeks and directed him to approach the trial court for regular bail. Advocate Niranjan Reddy representing Allu Arjun argued that the charges of culpable homicide should not apply as the actor was not directly involved in the stampede at Sandhya Theater on RTC X Roads.

After considering the arguments, the Nampally court decided to deliver its verdict on January 3. The petition was heard on December 27, and the court adjourned the hearing to December 30 after the Hyderabad police requested additional time to file their counter to the bail petition.

Pushpa 2 stampede incident

A 35-year-old woman died during the Pushpa 2 stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, while her nine-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from prison here on December 14 morning.