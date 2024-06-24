Hyderabad police open fire to catch mobile phone thief; 2nd incident in 3 days

The police tried to stop the thief and when he tried to escape an official fired one round.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 24th June 2024 3:01 pm IST
Hyderabad Police open fire to catch phone thief
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police fired one round in the air to catch a mobile phone thief on Sunday night.

The thief Aamir, who is notorious for snatching mobile phones and gold chains from people, was moving around Saidabad and Saroornagar in search of a target when a special team spotted him.

The police tried to stop the thief and when he tried to escape, a police official fired one round.
Aamir was overpowered and taken into custody. Police are interrogating him.

MS Education Academy

Two days ago, a police team fired two rounds on robbers at Gopalapuram Secunderabad and caught them. Hyderabad police have arrested two notorious mobile phone snatchers, one of whom was injured when the police opened fire during the chase.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Mobile phone snatcher, injured in police firing, held with accomplice

Gopalapuram police, along with the Task Force arrested the offenders, who were involved in cell phone snatching by using deadly weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) S. Rashmi Perumal said the accused were identified as Masood ur Rahman and Fazal ur Raheman, both residents of Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 24th June 2024 3:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button