Hyderabad police plan to introduce acoustic cameras to limit unnecessary honking

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police announced plans to introduce acoustic cameras across the city in order to limit honking beyond permissible limits. Acoem, a France based company, demonstrated how honking vehicles can be identified using these cameras during a trial run conducted on Wednesday.

The city traffic joint commissioner of police, AV Ranganath with other officers participated in the trial run where honking was detected from the main control room using these cameras. The CP also examined the legal and technological integration aspects of using these acoustic cameras in enforcing honking violations.

Officials said that by using technology, they intend to control sound pollution caused by motorists at various busy junctions and roads across the city. Fines will be generated electronically to the motorist as per the law.

Traffic DCP N Prakash Reddy, Pratik Shah of Acoem Group, and others were also present at the trial run.