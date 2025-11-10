Hyderabad police pledges to focus on law and order in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Monday, November 10, pledged to focus on law and order in the city.

Deputy commissioner of police of the north zone, Rashmi Perumal, stressed the need to strengthen public trust through visible, accountable, and efficient policing as per the vision of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Officers were directed to ensure prompt response to citizen grievances, maintain law and order during the upcoming festivals and public gatherings, and intensify night patrolling and crime prevention measures.

Addressing a review meeting at Imperial Gardens in Hyderabad, Perumal said, stressed the importance of women’s safety, traffic regulation, and anti-drug enforcement activities across all divisions.

The meeting also included discussions on staff welfare, stress management, and physical fitness. The DCP advised all personnel to maintain discipline, integrity, and professionalism in every aspect of their duty.

As many as 750 police officers from all seven zones of the Hyderabad police participated in the meeting.