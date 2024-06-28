Hyderabad: Police probe allegations of abetment in teen’s suicide case

Hyderabad: City police has initiated an investigation into a teenager’s suicide case in which a police official from Madhura Nagar station allegedly asked to modify their complaint and threatened to book the victim’s aunt if she doesn’t comply.

According to a TOI report, a 17-year-old girl from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, who had been living with her aunt in Yellareddiguda and working at a store for a month, died by suicide on Monday morning, June 24. Her aunt filed a complaint with the Madhura Nagar police, alleging that the girl took this extreme step after facing harassment from her employer.

Initially, the police official advised her to remove the employer’s name and submit a fresh complaint.

However, when the aunt did not submit a new complaint, the police reportedly deleted the references to the employer from the original complaint and insisted on a fresh one. They allegedly even threatened to file a case against the girl’s mother along with the employer.

Upon learning of the incident, officials from the special branch contacted the girl’s mother and aunt to gather more details and address the allegations regarding the complaint. Senior police officials stated to TOI that they are currently verifying all details and are committed to ensuring that the girl’s family receives justice.