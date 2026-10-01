Hyderabad Police raids shops selling ‘Made in Pakistan’ products

The raids were conducted following allegations of selling products carrying “Made in Pakistan” labels.

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Stacks of confiscated 'Made in Pakistan' products displayed on the ground during a raid.
Hyderabad Task Force raids shops selling 'Made in Pakistan' products

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Task Force teams conducted raids at cosmetics shops and medical stores in Habeeb Nagar on Thursday, October 1.

The raids were conducted following allegations of selling products carrying “Made in Pakistan” labels.

The joint operation was carried out near Nampally Government Hospital under the Habeeb Nagar Police Station limits. Task Force teams from Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Golconda took part in the operation under the leadership of In-charge DCP KS Rao.

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Shops inspected for licences

During the initial inspections, cosmetics carrying “Made in Pakistan” labels were found at some shops.

Authorities also identified some businesses that were allegedly operating without valid licences. Inspections are continuing at several establishments in the area.

Further action awaited

As part of the operation, the officials are currently checking the shops and medical stores.

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Further details about any items seized, cases registered and action taken by the authorities are awaited.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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