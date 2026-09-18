TGSAFE raids unlicensed medical shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE)–Drugs Wing on Friday, September 18, raided a medical shop at Bakaram in Musheerabad for allegedly operating without a valid drug licence and seized medicines stocked for sale.

Acting on credible information about the illegal sale of medicines, officials raided Mahaveer Medicals, Bakaram. According to TG SAFE, the accused, Jayesh Arvind Jain, was found running the shop without a valid drug licence.

During the raid, officials found 32 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, antihypertensives, antifungal drugs, analgesics and other medicines, along with expired drugs, stocked for sale. The stock was seized, and samples were lifted for analysis.

Assistant Director, Secunderabad, T Rajamouli, and Drugs Inspectors P Renuka (Musheerabad), G Anil (Malakpet) and M Surendranath (Begumpet) conducted the raid.

TG SAFE said further investigation would be carried out and action taken under the law. It also warned wholesalers and dealers supplying medicines to unlicensed shops that they too could face action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Dealers have been directed to ensure that recipient establishments possess valid drug licences before supplying medicines.

According to TG SAFE, stocking drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and may attract imprisonment of up to five years.