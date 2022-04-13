AP: Police receive prank call about bomb in Vizag-Mumbai trains

Hyderabad: The railway police got an anonymous call stating that bombs had been placed on trains from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

An anonymous person informed the Government Railway Police around 10.30 am and the Railway Police, along with local police, and a dog squad conducted bomb disposal examinations on trains using.

According to Telangana Today, officials stopped the Visakhapatnam’s two trains, one is the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train at Kazipet in Warangal, and another was the Konark Express at Cherlapally. Police conducted an inspection on several trains.

The officials made efforts and searched the compartments for any explosive device. They examined all doubtful things. But nothing was discovered.

“It was a prank call. A thorough investigation has been conducted, and everything is fine,” officials quoted by Telangana Today said.