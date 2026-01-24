Hyderabad Police reorganisation: Where does your police station fall?

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Commissionerate has completed its reorganisation with seven zones, 24 divisions and 75 police stations under its umbrella, including those in the Shamshabad Zone that were earlier part of the Future City Commissionerate.

The Charminar Zone is the largest, having five zones and 15 police stations under its jurisdiction, while the Shamshabad Zone is the smallest zone with two divisions and only five police stations.

Charminar Zone

Charminar Zone has five divisions – Charminar, Mirchowk, Saidabad, Malakpet and Santosh Nagar. Here are their respective police stations.

Division Police stations Charminar Charminar, Mogalpura, Shalibanda, Hussaini Alam Mirchowk Mirchowk, Rein Bazar, Bhavaninagar Saidabad Saidabad, Maddanapet Malakpet Malakpet, Chaderghat, Dabeerapura Santosh Nagar Santosh Nagar, IS Sadan, Chatrinaka

Golconda and Jubilee Hills Zones

The Golconda zone now has four divisions – Kulsumpura, Asifnagar, Goshamahal and Toli Chowki. Below are its 14 police stations.

Division Police stations Asif Nagar Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Habeeb Nagar, Masab Tank Goshamahal Goshamahal, Afzal Gunj, Mangalhat, Begum Bazar Kulsumpura Kulsumpura, Tappachabutra, Gudimalkapur Toli Chowki Tolichowki, Langer Houz, Golconda

Likewise, the Jubilee Hills zone has three divisions – Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and SR Nagar. There are seven police stations:

Division Police stations Banjara Hills Banjara Hills, Madhuranagar Jubilee Hills Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar SR Nagar SR Nagar, Borabanda, Sanath Nagar

Rajendranagar and Khairatabad zones

The Rajendrangar zone will have three divisions – Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar and Falaknuma. There are a total of ten police stations.

Division Police stations Chandrayangutta Chandrayangutta, Kanchanbagh, Bandlaguda, Mailardevpally Rajendranagar Attapur, Rajendranagar Falaknuma Falaknuma, Kalapathar, Bahadurpura, Kamatipura

The Khairatabad Zone has four divisions –, Abids, Saifabad and Sultan Bazaar. There are eight police stations.

Division Police stations Panjagutta Panjagutta, Khairatabad Abids Abids Road, Nampally Sultan Bazar Sultan Bazar, Narayangudda Saifabad Saifabad, Lake Police Station

Secunderabad and Shamshabad Zones

The Secunderabad zone will have five divisions – Chilkalguda, Gandhinagar, Mahankali and Osmania University. There are 14 police stations.

Division Police stations Chikkadpally Chikkadpally, Musheerabad, Kachiguda Chilkalguda Chilkalguda, Lallaguda, Warasiguda Gandhinagar Gandhinagar, Domalguda OU Sity OU Sity, Nallakunta, Amberpet Mahankali Mahankali (previous name Market PS), Ramgopalpet

The Shamshabad zone has two divisions – Adibatla and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). There are five police stations.

Division Police stations Adibatla Adibatla, Balapur, Badangpet Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) RGIA (Hyderabad Airport), Pahadee Shareef

