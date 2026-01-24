Hyderabad Police reorganisation: Where does your police station fall?

The Charminar Zone now contains five zones and 15 police stations, while the Shamshabad Zone is the smallest zone with only five police stations.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th January 2026 11:34 pm IST|   Updated: 25th January 2026 12:05 am IST

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Commissionerate has completed its reorganisation with seven zones, 24 divisions and 75 police stations under its umbrella, including those in the Shamshabad Zone that were earlier part of the Future City Commissionerate.

The Charminar Zone is the largest, having five zones and 15 police stations under its jurisdiction, while the Shamshabad Zone is the smallest zone with two divisions and only five police stations.

Charminar Zone

Charminar Zone has five divisions – Charminar, Mirchowk, Saidabad, Malakpet and Santosh Nagar. Here are their respective police stations.

DivisionPolice stations
CharminarCharminar, Mogalpura, Shalibanda, Hussaini Alam
MirchowkMirchowk, Rein Bazar, Bhavaninagar
SaidabadSaidabad, Maddanapet
MalakpetMalakpet, Chaderghat, Dabeerapura
Santosh NagarSantosh Nagar, IS Sadan, Chatrinaka

Golconda and Jubilee Hills Zones

The Golconda zone now has four divisions – Kulsumpura, Asifnagar, Goshamahal and Toli Chowki. Below are its 14 police stations.

DivisionPolice stations
Asif NagarAsif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Habeeb Nagar, Masab Tank
GoshamahalGoshamahal, Afzal Gunj, Mangalhat, Begum Bazar
KulsumpuraKulsumpura, Tappachabutra, Gudimalkapur
Toli ChowkiTolichowki, Langer Houz, Golconda

Likewise, the Jubilee Hills zone has three divisions – Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and SR Nagar. There are seven police stations:

DivisionPolice stations
Banjara HillsBanjara Hills, Madhuranagar
Jubilee HillsJubilee Hills, Film Nagar
SR NagarSR Nagar, Borabanda, Sanath Nagar

Rajendranagar and Khairatabad zones

The Rajendrangar zone will have three divisions – Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar and Falaknuma. There are a total of ten police stations.

DivisionPolice stations
ChandrayanguttaChandrayangutta, Kanchanbagh, Bandlaguda, Mailardevpally
RajendranagarAttapur, Rajendranagar
FalaknumaFalaknuma, Kalapathar, Bahadurpura, Kamatipura

The Khairatabad Zone has four divisions –, Abids, Saifabad and Sultan Bazaar. There are eight police stations.

DivisionPolice stations
PanjaguttaPanjagutta, Khairatabad
Abids Abids Road, Nampally
Sultan Bazar Sultan Bazar, Narayangudda
SaifabadSaifabad, Lake Police Station

Secunderabad and Shamshabad Zones

The Secunderabad zone will have five divisions – Chilkalguda, Gandhinagar, Mahankali and Osmania University. There are 14 police stations.

DivisionPolice stations
ChikkadpallyChikkadpally, Musheerabad, Kachiguda
ChilkalgudaChilkalguda, Lallaguda, Warasiguda
GandhinagarGandhinagar, Domalguda
OU SityOU Sity, Nallakunta, Amberpet
Mahankali Mahankali (previous name Market PS), Ramgopalpet

The Shamshabad zone has two divisions – Adibatla and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). There are five police stations.

DivisionPolice stations
Adibatla Adibatla, Balapur, Badangpet
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)RGIA (Hyderabad Airport), Pahadee Shareef

Here is the attached phone numbers

