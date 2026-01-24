Hyderabad Police reorganisation: Where does your police station fall?

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Commissionerate has completed its reorganisation with seven zones, 24 divisions and 75 police stations under its umbrella, including those in the Shamshabad Zone that were earlier part of the Future City Commissionerate.
The Charminar Zone is the largest, having five zones and 15 police stations under its jurisdiction, while the Shamshabad Zone is the smallest zone with two divisions and only five police stations.
Charminar Zone
Charminar Zone has five divisions – Charminar, Mirchowk, Saidabad, Malakpet and Santosh Nagar. Here are their respective police stations.
|Division
|Police stations
|Charminar
|Charminar, Mogalpura, Shalibanda, Hussaini Alam
|Mirchowk
|Mirchowk, Rein Bazar, Bhavaninagar
|Saidabad
|Saidabad, Maddanapet
|Malakpet
|Malakpet, Chaderghat, Dabeerapura
|Santosh Nagar
|Santosh Nagar, IS Sadan, Chatrinaka
Golconda and Jubilee Hills Zones
The Golconda zone now has four divisions – Kulsumpura, Asifnagar, Goshamahal and Toli Chowki. Below are its 14 police stations.
|Division
|Police stations
|Asif Nagar
|Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Habeeb Nagar, Masab Tank
|Goshamahal
|Goshamahal, Afzal Gunj, Mangalhat, Begum Bazar
|Kulsumpura
|Kulsumpura, Tappachabutra, Gudimalkapur
|Toli Chowki
|Tolichowki, Langer Houz, Golconda
Likewise, the Jubilee Hills zone has three divisions – Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and SR Nagar. There are seven police stations:
|Division
|Police stations
|Banjara Hills
|Banjara Hills, Madhuranagar
|Jubilee Hills
|Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar
|SR Nagar
|SR Nagar, Borabanda, Sanath Nagar
Rajendranagar and Khairatabad zones
The Rajendrangar zone will have three divisions – Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar and Falaknuma. There are a total of ten police stations.
|Division
|Police stations
|Chandrayangutta
|Chandrayangutta, Kanchanbagh, Bandlaguda, Mailardevpally
|Rajendranagar
|Attapur, Rajendranagar
|Falaknuma
|Falaknuma, Kalapathar, Bahadurpura, Kamatipura
The Khairatabad Zone has four divisions –, Abids, Saifabad and Sultan Bazaar. There are eight police stations.
|Division
|Police stations
|Panjagutta
|Panjagutta, Khairatabad
|Abids
|Abids Road, Nampally
|Sultan Bazar
|Sultan Bazar, Narayangudda
|Saifabad
|Saifabad, Lake Police Station
Secunderabad and Shamshabad Zones
The Secunderabad zone will have five divisions – Chilkalguda, Gandhinagar, Mahankali and Osmania University. There are 14 police stations.
|Division
|Police stations
|Chikkadpally
|Chikkadpally, Musheerabad, Kachiguda
|Chilkalguda
|Chilkalguda, Lallaguda, Warasiguda
|Gandhinagar
|Gandhinagar, Domalguda
|OU Sity
|OU Sity, Nallakunta, Amberpet
|Mahankali
|Mahankali (previous name Market PS), Ramgopalpet
The Shamshabad zone has two divisions – Adibatla and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). There are five police stations.
|Division
|Police stations
|Adibatla
|Adibatla, Balapur, Badangpet
|Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)
|RGIA (Hyderabad Airport), Pahadee Shareef
