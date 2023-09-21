Hyderabad: Police rescue 6-month-old boy abducted at Niloufer hospital

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming turn of events, a six-month-old boy who was abducted from Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad city has been successfully rescued by the police and arrest a couple responsible for the kidnapping in Nizamabad district.

During interrogation, the couple revealed that their motive behind the abduction was their own childlessness, which drove them to commit the crime.

Here’s what transpired: Salman Khan and Farida Begum, who work as caretakers at a farmhouse in Gandipet, are the parents of two sons. Their eldest son was admitted to Niloufer Hospital on September 14 due to an illness. On that day, Farida Begum was sitting on the hospital’s first floor, cradling her younger son, while the elder one received treatment.

It was during this time that a woman approached Farida Begum and initiated a conversation. Seizing the opportunity when Farida Begum briefly left the ward to collect food, the unknown woman absconded with her younger son.

Upon realizing the boy’s disappearance, Farida Begum immediately sought help from those nearby, only to be told that the woman who had been sitting beside her had taken the child.

Distraught by the incident, Farida Begum promptly reported it to the police, who initiated an investigation and filed a case based on her complaint.

Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the ward where the child was taken, the police faced obstacles in their investigation.

However, the dedicated Task Force Police successfully located the kidnapped boy in Nizamabad, leading to the apprehension of the couple responsible for the abduction.