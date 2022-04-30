Hyderabad: Police seize 70 grams of MDMA, arrest drug peddler

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police on Saturday apprehended a drug peddler and seized 70 grams of MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine drug), 1 four-wheeler, and 1 mobile phone, all worth nearly Rs. 10,00,000 from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Matam Veerendar (40), a resident of Kamareddy District.

According to the police, the accused had met Pradeep Sharma, a drug supplier hailing from Rajasthan decided to procure MDMA from him at Rs 1000 per gram. He then proceeded to sell it in Hyderabad at Rs 6000-Rs 7000 per gram to meet the requirements of his lavish lifestyle.

Acting on a tip-off from credible sources, the police arrested the accused who had been peddling drugs near Cyber Towers, under the limits of Madhapur police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 2 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the hunt to nab the 2 absconding drug suppliers is underway.