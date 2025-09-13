Hyderabad police seize drugs, cash in Old Bowenpally raid

Hyderabad: In a major bust, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team on Saturday, September 13, raided a building at Hyderabad’s Old Bowenpally area and seized machinery used in the manufacture of Alprazolam drug. The team also seized seven kilograms of Alprazolam and Rs 20 lakh cash.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off. Three individuals, 39-year-old Malela Jaya Prakash Goud from Old Bowenpally, 23-year-old Goute Murali from Hasmathpet and 23-year-old Pentamol Uday have been arrested.

According to police, prior to the building, a school once stood before. Prakash Goud took over the building and started manufacturing Alprazolam drug, which he sold to toddy outlets.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.