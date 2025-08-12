Hyderabad police arrest three in drug peddling case

The accused sourced the drugs from multiple suppliers.

Hyderabad police arrest three in drug peddling case
Hyderabad: The Special Dhoolpet team of the Prohibition and Excise Department arrested three individuals involved in drug peddling and confiscated a significant quantity of narcotics.

Acting on a tip-off, officials apprehended Mahender Singh, Arjun Singh, and M. Anil, all residents of Dhoolpet. During the raid, authorities seized 1.510 kilograms of ganja, 12.2 grams of MDMA, 5 LSD blots, and other drugs

Investigations revealed that the accused sourced the drugs from multiple suppliers and intended to sell them to individuals. Five other suspects linked to the case remain at large.

