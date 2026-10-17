Hyderabad: Police seize firecrackers worth over Rs 22L, arrest 3

Hyderabad: In two separate raids on illegal storage facilities in residential areas, the police on Saturday, October 17, seized firecrackers worth over Rs 22 lakh and apprehended three people.

In the first instance, the Commissioner’s Task Force, the Golconda Zone Team, and the Goshamahal Police apprehended two persons from a residence allegedly being used as a warehouse. The accused have been identified as 32-year-old Rahul Singh, the owner, and 23-year-old Parveen Singh, a worker, both residents of Begum Bazar.

The team seized 569 cartons loaded with firecrackers of different varieties, costing about Rs 20 lakh. A case has been registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) of the BNS and Section 9 B(1)(b) (punishment for illegal possession, use, sale, or transport of explosives) of the Explosives Act at the Goshamahal Police Station.

In the other case, the Golconda Zone Task Force, with the Langer House Police, busted a similar facility at a house near the Mahakali Temple in Kalidaspura, Langer House. They apprehended one person for storing 68 different brands of firecrackers without a valid permit. The goods seized are worth Rs 2,63,710.

The accused was identified as 26-year-old Durga Prasad Goud. A case has been registered at Langer House Police Station under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) of the BNS & Sec. 9(B)(1)(b) (punishment for illegal possession, use, sale, or transport of explosives) of the Explosives Act.