Hyderabad: Police seize firecrackers worth over Rs 22L, arrest 3

In the first instance, the Commissioner's Task Force, Golconda Zone Team, and the Goshamahal Police apprehended two persons from a residence allegedly being used as a warehouse.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Group of police officers and officials with seized firecrackers in Hyderabad, India.
The Goshamahal raid.

Hyderabad: In two separate raids on illegal storage facilities in residential areas, the police on Saturday, October 17, seized firecrackers worth over Rs 22 lakh and apprehended three people.

In the first instance, the Commissioner’s Task Force, the Golconda Zone Team, and the Goshamahal Police apprehended two persons from a residence allegedly being used as a warehouse. The accused have been identified as 32-year-old Rahul Singh, the owner, and 23-year-old Parveen Singh, a worker, both residents of Begum Bazar.

The team seized 569 cartons loaded with firecrackers of different varieties, costing about Rs 20 lakh. A case has been registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) of the BNS and Section 9 B(1)(b) (punishment for illegal possession, use, sale, or transport of explosives) of the Explosives Act at the Goshamahal Police Station.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

In the other case, the Golconda Zone Task Force, with the Langer House Police, busted a similar facility at a house near the Mahakali Temple in Kalidaspura, Langer House. They apprehended one person for storing 68 different brands of firecrackers without a valid permit. The goods seized are worth Rs 2,63,710.

The accused was identified as 26-year-old Durga Prasad Goud. A case has been registered at Langer House Police Station under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) of the BNS & Sec. 9(B)(1)(b) (punishment for illegal possession, use, sale, or transport of explosives) of the Explosives Act.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button