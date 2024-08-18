Hyderabad police seize heroin paste worth Rs 4.3 cr in major bust

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have dismantled a significant drug operation by apprehending three suppliers and five users, seizing 620 grams of heroin paste valued at around Rs 4.3 crore in the international market.

Madhapur DCP Dr. G. Vineeth reported that the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur and Raidurgam police conducted the arrests in Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli.

The arrested suppliers—Mangalaram Choudary, Dinesh Chowdary, and Ganesh Chowdary—are originally from Rajasthan and were found in Hyderabad. All five consumers tested positive for heroin use.

The main supplier, identified as Savar Jhat from Jaitharan, Rajasthan, is currently on the run. The operation involved the suppliers ordering heroin from Jhat and planning to distribute it to local consumers.

Following a tip-off, the police intervened, leading to the arrests and the seizure of the drugs along with two cars and several mobile phones.

The operation involved smuggling heroin paste from Rajasthan, hidden in a Mahindra XUV 500, for distribution within their network in Hyderabad.

The three suppliers were apprehended while attempting to deliver the drugs to a light fixture store in Gachibowli, owned by one of the arrested consumers, Prakash Chowdary.In addition to the suppliers, five consumers were detained, identified as Nithin Gujar, Prakash Chowdary, Jaivatram Vasnaram Dewasi, Prakash Chaudary, and Banaram Chaudary.

Heroin paste, a potent and less refined form of heroin, was sourced from Rajasthan, a region recognized for opium poppy cultivation.

Authorities are investigating whether the heroin originated from designated lands in Rajasthan that are permitted to cultivate poppy. During the operation, police also confiscated two vehicles and eight mobile phones. Investigations are ongoing.

The police are continuing their efforts to locate the absconding supplier and have urged the public to report any drug-related information confidentially.