Hyderabad police seize illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 18 lakh

Hyderabad: Task force officials, along with Afzalgunj police, raided a godown in Siddamber Bazar, Osman Gunj road on Friday, October 10 and seized 100 boxes of firecrackers worth Rs 18 lakhs and arrested one person.
According to the police, Shyam Kumar Sugandhi, 55, had been illegally storing the firecrackers in a residential area without a valid license.
Firecracker sellers to apply for license
The Hyderabad police have asked people who wish to sell firecrackers on a temporary basis to apply for a license ahead of Deepavali under the Explosives Act, 1884 and Rules, 1983.
Applicants can submit the Form AE-5 manually to the deputy commissioners of their concerned zones under the Hyderabad commissionerate. The window for submitting applications is from October 9 till October 15.
Applicants must enclose the following documents along with their form:
- NOC from Divisional Fire Officer.
- Land permission issued by the GHMC authorities in case of Govt. Land.
- NOC/ agreement from the owner of the land/ premises in case of private land.
- Copy of license if any issued in previous year (Optional).
- NOC from neighbours in case of single shop located in a pucca structure.
- Site plan of the shop (Blue print copy).
- Original license fee receipt for Rs. 600/- (Six hundred) paid in the State Bank of India, Treasury Branch, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad, towards license fee for erection of fireworks cracker shops under the Head of Account-0055-Police, 800-Other receipts, 81- other items, 001-receipts.