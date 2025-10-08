Cyberabad police direct firecracker sellers to obtain licenses by Oct 16

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has directed all firecracker shop owners to obtain the mandatory license for sale from the deputy commissioner of police of their concerned zone on or before October 16.

How to apply for firecracker license

For availing the license, applicants should create an account through the Cyberabad police’s official website, said a release.

Click on “apply for permissions” to access application forms and fill out the required details.

Applicants can track the status of their application.

Sellers not obtaining a license under the Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosives Rules, 1983, will be liable for penalties or other action as stipulated under the Act and the Rules, the release said.