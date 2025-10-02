Illegal cracker store in Hyderabad busted, goods worth Rs 6L seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for operating an illegal cracker store in Hyderabad’s Begum Bazar on Tuesday, October 1. Goods worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from him.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Mahipal Singh, a native of Jalore, Rajasthan. Based on a tip off, the commissioner’s Task force in coordination with Afzalgunj police raided the godown named Mali Bhavan in Kolsawadi, Begum Bazar.

Following the raid, the police seized 250 cartons of Original Wonder Throw (fire cracker), 30 cartons of Original Tiger, one carton of Turkey (fire cracker), six cartons of Oscar Firecraker, 80 cartons of Aandhi Toofan and one iPhone.

According to the police, Singh store the fire crackers illegally on residential premises without a valid license.