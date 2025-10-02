Hyderabad police busts fake Karachi Mehendi worth Rs 5 lakh

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for manufacturing fake Karachi Mehndi at Bandlaguda on Tuesday, October 1. Counterfeit henna worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from him.

The accused was identified as 54-year-old Mohammed Abdul Waseem. The commissioner’s Task force south-east zone in coordination with the Bandlaguda police raided a house where a manufacturing unit named Masarath Mehendi was being operated.

Following the raid, the police seized 10,800 cones of duplicate Karachi Mehendi, 24 boxes of empty mehendi cones, 12,000 empty cones, 26 tape machines, a carton of tapes, two mehendi filling machines, weighing machine and a Redmi mobile phone.

Waseem obtained a license to manufacture Mehendi products named Mashrath Mehendi. He established a production unit at Mustafa Hills, Bandlguda and manufactured Mashrath Mehendi cones.

Due to less demand for his brand, he began production of Duplicate Karachi Mehendi cones in his unit as there is huge demand in market for these cones.

Waseem supplied the duplicate Karachi Mehendi cones to shops and customers claiming they were original products, there by cheating buyers and making profit.