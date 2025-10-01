Three held with 1000 kg ganja worth Rs 2 crore in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: Officials of the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, arrested three people and seized 1,300.27 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.6 crore near Ramavarappadu Ring in Vijayawada late on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip, the officers intercepted a goods carrier truck and discovered 561 packets of the contraband concealed in a secret cavity of the vehicle.

Investigations reveal the truck was travelling from Sukma in Chhattisgarh to Salem in Tamil Nadu. Two persons were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They have been sent to judicial custody.

In a follow-up operation, DRI officials apprehended the alleged mastermind of the smuggling racket near Salem. He was arrested after admitting to orchestrating the transport of the contraband.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.