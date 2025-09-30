Hyderabad: Interstate drug syndicate nabbed, Rs. 6.2 cr ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police, along with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram Zone, busted an interstate drug peddling racket, arresting one person, seizing 1210 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore on September 30.

The accused was identified as Vikram Vishnoi, aged 22, a driver from Rajasthan who was transporting the contraband from Malkangiri in Odisha to Rajasthan in a truck.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle on NH-65 near Kothaguda ‘X’ road in Abdullapurmet and seized the drug. The bags were hidden beneath cement bags packed in a plastic bag, a press release said.

According to the police, Vikram Vishnoi was employed by a Rajasthan-based syndicate led by Devilal, Aayub Khan and Ramlal, who promised him Rs 5 lakh for each consignment.

A case was registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

