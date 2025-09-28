Telangana: 200 kg ganja seized across Khammam police limits

Hyderabad: Khammam police on Saturday, September 27, destroyed a large quantity of seized ganja, burning it at an incineration facility in Tallada of the district.

Officials said a total of 200 kg of ganja, which was seized in various cases across the commissionerate limits, was disposed of at the AWM Consultancy Limited unit in Gopalpet under Tallada police station limits.

The destroyed contraband was linked to 18 different cases registered in Khammam One-town, Two-town, Three-town, Khammam rural, Kusumanchi, VM Banjar and Karepalli police stations.

The disposal process was carried out in the presence of Task Force ACP Satyanarayana, CCRB CI Swamy and other officials, following the prescribed legal procedures.