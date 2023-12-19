Hyderabad Police set strict guidelines for New Year events

Hyderabad: New Year event organisers have been directed to ensure no obscenity or nudity is observed during any performance act at their venues.

The Hyderabad police issued guidelines for the New Year celebrations asking event organizers to keep a watch on the sale of narcotics substances failing which, strict action will be initiated against them.

Speaking on the subject, city police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said, “No person should be allowed to use drugs or narcotics and psychotropic substances. If the management fails to prevent the same, it would lead to culpability and action will be taken as per law. Special attention should be on parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold.”

“Organizers should maintain sound levels below 45 decibels, fix surveillance cameras with recording facilities to monitor the events and appoint adequate security guards for security access and traffic management,” he added.

The organizers have been instructed to ensure no minor attends the events, intended for adults. In order to confirm the age, a copy of the valid identity cards must be collected.

In their bid to curb drunk driving, the police said that it is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to their drunken customers.