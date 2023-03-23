Hyderabad police set up green channel for live transport of lungs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police, in collaboration with Cyberabad Traffic Police, set up a green channel and facilitated the live transportation of lungs from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

The distance between Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad and KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad is 35.3 kilometres, which took 27 minutes to complete.

The medical team transporting the live organ departed from RGI Airport, Shamshabad, at 10.58 a.m. and arrived at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, at 11.25 a.m., via PVNR Express Road, SD Hospital Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Tankbund, and Ranigunj, a press release informed.

The live transport of organs has now become a frequent occurrence with many patients getting the required organs within time due to the efforts of the traffic police.

