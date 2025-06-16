Hyderabad police temporarily shut down Niloufer Cafe near Telangana Bhavan

Decision was taken as tensions escalated during KTR's appearance before ACB.

Niloufer Cafe in Hyderabad
Niloufer Cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police ordered the temporary shutdown of Niloufer Cafe which is located near Telangana Bhavan.

The decision was taken as tensions escalated during BRS leader KTR’s appearance before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The closure was part of increased security measures in the area.

Operations of Hyderabad’s Niloufer Cafe disrupted

On Monday morning, the authorities asked customers to vacate the premises. Later, the cafe was closed temporarily.

As per reports, police detained some individuals from the spot. However, official details remain unclear.

The sudden shutdown left many patrons surprised as the cafe is a well-known hub for locals and visitors alike.

KTR faces ACB questioning in Formula E case

The security measures including the temporarily shut down of Niloufer Cafe in Hyderabad coincided with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR’s appearance before the ACB on Monday, June 13.

He appeared before ACB in the alleged Formula E scam.

The investigation is related to the accusations of financial irregularities worth Rs 54 crore related to Formula E event in Hyderabad.

Authorities claim the deal lacked proper cabinet approval. The ACB has also questioned IAS officer Arvind Kumar regarding the unauthorized transaction.

