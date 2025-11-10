Hyderabad police to auction 989 abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Monday, November 10, announced it will auction 989 unclaimed or abandoned vehicles to dispose of them.

The auction will be conducted in accordance with section 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act, 2004. According to a press release, anyone who claims ownership of the vehicles can apply to the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from November 10.

Interested people can obtain details of particular vehicles from the auction team at the SAR CPL police ground located at the police hospital at Amberpet. The details will also be available on the Hyderabad police website.