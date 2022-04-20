Hyderabad: Police to conduct vertical training to tackle cyber crimes

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 20th April 2022 8:09 pm IST
Police officials attending a training

Hyderabad: A vertical training was conducted for police officials here on Wednesday under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, C Satish, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, East Zone, P Srinivas.

According to a police release, cyber crimes are increasing with new advanced technologies by offenders which leads to difficulties in cracking a case. “People are expecting more speedy service from the police. To reach the expectations of the public there is a system invented to centralize monitoring in Hyderabad City Police,” said the release

The function of the police stations has been divided into verticals, by keeping key point indicators to monitor cybercrime.

MS Education Academy
  • Reception Vertical
  • Section Incharge Vertical
  • Admin SI vertical
  • Station House Officer Vertical
  • Section SI Vertical
  • Station Writer Vertical
  • Detective Inspector / Detective SI Vertical
  • Crime Writer Vertical
  • Tech Team Vertical
  • Court Duty Officer Vertical
  • Summons Vertical and
  • Warrants Vertical

City Commissioner of Police C V Anand has decided to conduct an orientation course/program for full awareness and obtain skills in using advanced technology to deal with and detect such verticals and entrusted to ACP CCRB Shaik Jahangir to train the city police, the release said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button