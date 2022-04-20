Hyderabad: Police to conduct vertical training to tackle cyber crimes

Hyderabad: A vertical training was conducted for police officials here on Wednesday under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, C Satish, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, East Zone, P Srinivas.

According to a police release, cyber crimes are increasing with new advanced technologies by offenders which leads to difficulties in cracking a case. “People are expecting more speedy service from the police. To reach the expectations of the public there is a system invented to centralize monitoring in Hyderabad City Police,” said the release

The function of the police stations has been divided into verticals, by keeping key point indicators to monitor cybercrime.

Reception Vertical

Section Incharge Vertical

Admin SI vertical

Station House Officer Vertical

Section SI Vertical

Station Writer Vertical

Detective Inspector / Detective SI Vertical

Crime Writer Vertical

Tech Team Vertical

Court Duty Officer Vertical

Summons Vertical and

Warrants Vertical

City Commissioner of Police C V Anand has decided to conduct an orientation course/program for full awareness and obtain skills in using advanced technology to deal with and detect such verticals and entrusted to ACP CCRB Shaik Jahangir to train the city police, the release said.