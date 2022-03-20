Hyderabad: Police to crack down on tinted windows and fancy number plates

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 20th March 2022 12:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: Police to crack down on tinted windows and fancy number plates
Photo: Wikipedia Commons.

Hyderabad: The city police have announced plans to crack down on four-wheelers with tinted glasses and vehicles in general that bear irregular number plates. The operation will start on Sunday under the title of ‘Operation Black Film and Irregular Number Plates’.

Licence plates are only allowed to have basic registration marks and numbers. No other names, pictures or fancy lettering is allowed.

“Words and stickers stating ‘Police’, ‘Government vehicles’, ‘Corporator’, ‘Press’, ‘Army’, ‘MLA’ and ‘MP’ on number plates are all illegal. They violate the sections 50, 51 and 52 of MV Act,” a press release from the City Police said.

MS Education Academy

On the matter of tinted windows, police said that the usage of black film on car windows is prohibited as it goes against the Supreme court’s judgement. “A fine of Rs. 1000 would be imposed on vehicle-owners who are not compliant with the Court order,” the Police informed.

The police have stated that no exemption will be granted to anybody except for people falling under ‘Z’ and ‘Z plus’ security categories.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button