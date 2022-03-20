Hyderabad: Police to crack down on tinted windows and fancy number plates

Hyderabad: The city police have announced plans to crack down on four-wheelers with tinted glasses and vehicles in general that bear irregular number plates. The operation will start on Sunday under the title of ‘Operation Black Film and Irregular Number Plates’.

Licence plates are only allowed to have basic registration marks and numbers. No other names, pictures or fancy lettering is allowed.

“Words and stickers stating ‘Police’, ‘Government vehicles’, ‘Corporator’, ‘Press’, ‘Army’, ‘MLA’ and ‘MP’ on number plates are all illegal. They violate the sections 50, 51 and 52 of MV Act,” a press release from the City Police said.

On the matter of tinted windows, police said that the usage of black film on car windows is prohibited as it goes against the Supreme court’s judgement. “A fine of Rs. 1000 would be imposed on vehicle-owners who are not compliant with the Court order,” the Police informed.

The police have stated that no exemption will be granted to anybody except for people falling under ‘Z’ and ‘Z plus’ security categories.