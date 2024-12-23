Hyderabad police to introduce drone operation, maintenance wing in 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Sunday, December 22, said that the city police will introduce a drone operation and maintenance wing in early 2025.

Currently the Hyderabad police is hiring drones from private companies to monitor processions in the city. “In the coming year, we will be procuring drones and dedicated teams will operate and take care of its maintenance. A separate wing will be created for the management of the drones,” Anand said.

The Hyderabad police plan to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven systems for traffic optimization for better management of the traffic on the thoroughfares.

The cybercrime units will be strengthened with advanced tools and expertise to prevent spread of misinformation, the police will be using different platforms to get real time updates and contain it.