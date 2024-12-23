Hyderabad police to introduce drone operation, maintenance wing in 2025

The Hyderabad police plan to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven systems for traffic optimization for better management of the traffic on the thoroughfares.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd December 2024 11:21 am IST
Hyderabad police to introduce drone maintenance wing in 2025
CV Anand.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Sunday, December 22, said that the city police will introduce a drone operation and maintenance wing in early 2025.

Currently the Hyderabad police is hiring drones from private companies to monitor processions in the city. “In the coming year, we will be procuring drones and dedicated teams will operate and take care of its maintenance. A separate wing will be created for the management of the drones,” Anand said.

Also Read
Some bankers working hand-in-glove with cyber criminals: Hyderabad top cop

The Hyderabad police plan to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven systems for traffic optimization for better management of the traffic on the thoroughfares.

The cybercrime units will be strengthened with advanced tools and expertise to prevent spread of misinformation, the police will be using different platforms to get real time updates and contain it.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd December 2024 11:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button