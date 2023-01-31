Hyderabad: Police to maintain high security at new Secretariat

Hyderabad: The state police will provide high security to the new Telangana Secretariat Building that is likely to be inaugurated on February 17.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari discussed the security arrangements relating to the Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat Complex on Tuesday.

Three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 city police personnel will take care of the security of the Secretariat building. In all 22 personnel from traffic police have been allotted for the purpose. The security equipment like baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, body scanners will be put to use.

The authorities set up six sentry posts have been set up around the Secretariat. In all 300 CCTV cameras have been installed to oversee the security arrangements.

A special command control room has been set up to oversee the security arrangements. Monitoring of visitors will be done through Special identity cards. Two fire Engines with 34 staff along with fire safety arrangements in Secretariat building have been made. Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged people. Visitors will be allowed in all floors except the sixth floor.

During the meeting Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, special chief secretary (MAUD) Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan, R and B Secretary Srinivas Raju, CP CV Anand, SPF DG Umesh Sharaf, Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, Director General of Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Additional DGP Intelligence Anil Kumar, and others attended the meeting.

The Secretariat complex which is spread over 28 acres has a built up area of 9.42 lakh sft Parking arrangements has provision to park 560 cars and more than 900 two wheelers.