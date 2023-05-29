Hyderabad Police to meet cattle traders, ensure peaceful Bakrid

Hyderabad: Elaborate planning is being done by the police in tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad in view of the Eid-ul-Adha festival to be celebrated next month.

Eid-ul-Adha usually referred to as Bakrid in the sub-continent of India witnesses large scale trade of cattle and sheep running into the millions of rupees. Cattle including ox, bull and camel are sold by the traders in the run up to the festival.

Skirmishes between cattle traders and cow vigilante groups over the years have reportedly been flaring up communal tensions. To prevent any trouble the police higher-ups asked the DCP and officials below the rank to hold meetings and make plans to ensure no communal incident take place.

So far, there have been no tensions over transporting sheep or goats, however, troubles begin over the transportation of the cows and calves for sacrifice during Bakrid. The cow vigilante groups keep a watch on the vehicles carrying the cattle, stop them and try to seize them forcefully, leading to clashes.

Taking note of the previous such clashes reported at Sagar Road – Saroornagar, Chintalmet – Rajendranagar, Narsingi Road, Moinabad Road, L B Nagar and Vanasthalipuram, the police are preparing plans to see that there is adequate deployment of the police personnel.

Emphasis is being done on patrolling and setting up check posts to prevent illegal entry of cattle into the city and keep watch on cow vigilante groups.

The police have studied the routes in the city and the neighbouring districts. The police will not allow cattle transportation from religious majority-dominated localities to prevent any skirmish. Cattle will be allowed only through designated routes, in vehicles not by walking.

A series of meetings will be held by the police with the cattle traders and public representatives shortly to understand their issues.